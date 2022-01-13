If the pandemic has taught me anything, it’s that when it comes to clothing, I’m doubling down on cozy, everyday basics — rather than, sadly, luxury cocktail dresses. The more time I spend at home, the more I want to feel totally and utterly comfortable, and Stitch Fix is here with the answer.

The personal styling service known for curated picks shipped directly to your door just last month launched Mohnton Made, an exclusive brand of everyday staples for women and men, and I was lucky enough to test the goods.

The rundown: Elevated basics

Including all the basics — tees, tanks, hoodies, sweats, joggers and more — Mohnton Made pieces currently come in an on-trend palette of moody neutrals like creams, grays, beiges, indigos and olives. All hues that look great when paired with denim — or, you know, matching sweatpants. (Fear not: Mohnton Made has lots of matching set options!)

Having tried a slew of items, I can say that all of the Mohnton Made wares are high quality — with prices ranging from $34 to $78, these are investment pieces that are going to last you years, not months. Featuring clean, streamlined designs, each item may look simple on the hanger, but once you put it on and experience the heavier-than-most fabric (upcycled cotton and recycled polyester) and the modern fit (the tops, for example, have boxier shapes and slightly cropped hems), you’ll quickly realize that this is now your “nice” T-shirt or your “fancy” joggers. Which isn’t to say that you need to wear these items out on date night, but rather that they’re worth every penny.

The lowdown: Sustainability and inclusivity

Quality and design aside, Mohnton Made checks a lot of other boxes for me. First and foremost, the made-in-the-USA brand represents a big step toward Stitch Fix’s promise to source 100% of its private brands’ main materials sustainably by 2025. How so? Produced at the Mohnton Mills knitting mill and factory in Mohnton, Pennsylvania — which has been producing garments since 1906 — the brand “allows Stitch Fix to fully support and commit to social responsibility, including the use of more sustainable fabrics, recycled materials and natural dyes, along with low production quantities for a smaller environmental footprint,” says Loretta Choy, Stitch Fix general manager of women’s, adding, “We firmly believe we’re responsible for creating the change we’d like to see in the industry, and Mohnton Made is one of the many ways we’re shifting our practices with sustainability in mind.”

More about those dyes: Stitch Fix partnered with the Pennsylvania-based Green Matters Natural Dye Company to color the Mohnton Made items, relying on collected rainwater and plant matter like madder root, myrobalan and clutch to stain the fabrics. The eco-friendly result is the aforementioned palette of subtle hues (that, by the way, vary slightly by batch), all of which are totally natural.

Another big plus for me is that Mohnton Made is size inclusive, with every item offered in XXS to 3X. And thanks to Stitch Fix’s hyperaccurate style quiz based on my size and fit preferences, finding my correct size was easy peasy.

The bottom line

That’s right, people — it’s 2022 and we now have clothing options that are cute, comfortable, sustainable and size inclusive. Now that’s something to celebrate! Check out the entire collection here and my handpicked favorites from the Mohnton Made line below.

Mohnton Made Long-Sleeve Boxy Tee ($38; stitchfix.com)

Perfectly boxy and roomy, this almost-cropped long-sleeve tee hits right below the beltline, making it modern and flattering all at once. Available in gray, olive, burnt orange and indigo, it’s a great option for layering or to show off with some jeans while running errands.

Mohnton Made Jogger Lightweight French Terry ($68; stitchfix.com)

Meet your new favorite sweatpants! Boasting old-school cinched ankles, a high waist and a contrasting drawstring, the pants are as comfortable as they are flattering — the hardest part is choosing which of the four colorways is your favorite. (I’m a big fan of the black, which features a fun multicolored speckle throughout.)

Mohnton Made Fitted Tank ($34; stitchfix.com)

I’m going to go ahead and declare this tank the most flattering ever. Featuring a crew neck and an almost-but-not-quite racerback design, the tank is super versatile, perfect for casual and formal occasions alike.

Mohnton Made Modern Basic Tee ($38; stitchfix.com)

We all need a basic tee, and trust me, this is a good one. Designed with a roomy crew neck, a narrow waist and a longer hemline, the shirt can be tucked in or worn untucked, and it comes in three colors (burnt orange, olive and indigo) as well as a cute black and white stripe.

Mohnton Made Lightweight French Terry Knit Hoodie ($58; stitchfix.com)

Not all hoodies are created equal, but this one definitely tops my list. I love the cropped, boxy shape, which is ultra flattering when paired with leggings and looks equally cute when matched with the brand’s coordinating joggers or cropped wide leg (see below).

Mohnton Made Crop Wide Leg Lightweight French Terry ($64; stitchfix.com)

Sweatpants, but make it fashion! Seriously, these cropped wide leg pants really are too cute for just lounging on the couch, though they certainly are comfortable enough to do so. Pair with the above matching sweatshirt or a white tee or tank and you’ll look spiffy enough to meet friends for coffee.