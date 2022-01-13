Birthdate Co.’s candles have long made our best-of lists for their great scents and pretty designs (each is tailored to, well, a specific birthday as well as all of its astrological connotations) — making them extremely popular for gifting or treating yourself. But it’s safe to say we’re here for the latest launch, which isn’t pegged to a specific day but rather our least-favorite planetary movement.

The company’s latest limited edition candle drop is the Survive Mercury Retrograde Candle, now available in a whole new Lavender Vetiver scent that’s specifically tailored to calming you down during the planet’s upcoming reversal, and you’re hearing about it here first. While the candle will be available on Friday for most astrology aficionados, Underscored readers exclusively can shop the candle starting now.

The Survive Mercury Retrograde Candle ($42, originally $48; birthdate.co)

This period’s Mercury retrograde runs from January 14 through February 3, so the candle is one for the long burn over the next couple of weeks (45-plus hours to be exact). It’ll be hard to resist lighting it, because it smells really, really good: Think soothing notes of bergamot, geranium, cedarwood and orange flower with a heart of amber for relaxing, chilled-out vibes. Plus, it’s made from the same soy and coconut wax blend we love for a clean, non-toxic burn.

Birthdate Co.’s previous (and first!) limited edition candle — an earthy Hinoki Cypress scent — came out last fall in time for 2021’s final Mercury retrograde. This time around, in addition to a grounding fragrance crafted by the brand’s master perfumers to invoke peace during this specific hectic period, the candle features a reading for what 2022’s first Mercury retrograde means on the label. And once you’ve burned through it, you’ll get an ethereal surprise: an amazonite crystal meant to soothe anxiety and bring clarity.

Just be sure to shop soon to get your good vibes in time for the retrograde. Once this candle sells out, it won’t be coming back.