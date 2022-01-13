'A cockroach moving in my head': Insect removed from man's ear after three days

(CNN) When 40-year-old Zane Wedding went swimming last week, he left with more than he bargained for -- a cockroach, which burrowed inside his left ear and stayed there for three days.

Wedding, who is Māori and works for Greenpeace, had taken a dip at his local pool in Auckland, New Zealand , on Friday, when, unbeknownst to him, the creature had crept inside his ear.

By the time he got home, he had the sensation that his ear was blocked.

"I used some drops to clear it up and fell asleep on the couch later that night," he told CNN Thursday.

"When I woke up in the morning and it was still blocked I went straight to the doctor. I was waiting for the doctor [surgery] to open up, it was that infuriating," he said.

