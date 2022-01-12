This giant exoplanet is so 'deformed' it looks like a football

Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system This artist's impression shows the football-shaped planet WASP-103b (left) closely orbiting its host star. Hide Caption 1 of 82

This image shows double-star system b Centauri and its giant planet b Centauri b. The star pair is the bright object at top left. The planet is visible as a bright dot in the lower right. The other bright dot (top right) is a background star.

This artist's rendering shows a Jupiter-like planet orbiting a dead white dwarf star 6,500 light-years away from Earth. The planet survived the violent phases of stellar evolution leading to the star's death.

This artist's illustration shows the night-side view of the exoplanet WASP-76b, where iron rains down from the sky.

Astronomers have identified a new class of habitable planets, which they call Hycean planets. These are hot, ocean-covered planets with hydrogen-rich atmospheres.

This artist's illustration shows L 98-59b, one of the planets in a planetary system 35 light-years away from Earth. This planet has half the mass of Venus.

In this artist's illustration, two gaseous exoplanets can be seen orbiting the bright sun-like star HD 152843.

An artist's rendering of TOI-1231 b, a Neptune-like planet about 90 light years away from Earth.

This artist's conception depicts a violent flare erupting on the star Proxima Centauri as seen from the viewpoint of a planet orbiting the star called Proxima Centauri b.

After losing its gaseous envelope, the Earth-size core of an exoplanet formed a second atmosphere. It's a toxic blend of hydrogen, methane, and hydrogen cyanide that is likely fueled by volcanic activity occurring beneath a thin crust, leading to its cracked appearance.

This illustration shows the metaphorical measuring of the density of each of the seven planets in the nearby TRAPPIST-1 system. New measurements have revealed the most precise densities yet for these planets and they're very similar -- which means they also likely have similar compositions.

This artist's illustration shows the view from the furthest planet in the TOI-178 system.

This artist's illustration shows TOI-561b, one of the oldest and most metal-poor planetary systems discovered yet in the Milky Way galaxy. Astronomers found a super-Earth and two other planets orbiting the star.