A letter from an American soldier has been delivered to his family -- 76 years after he mailed it

(CNN) Angelina Gonsalves received an unexpected, yet cherished, delivery from the US Postal Service last month -- a letter her late husband wrote to his mother while deployed overseas in 1945.

The letter was written by Sgt. John Gonsalves, a 22-year-old Army soldier stationed in Germany. He was writing to check in on his family and let his mom know that he believed he'd be coming home to Massachusetts soon.

The letter, dated December 6, 1945 -- written several months after World War II ended -- would never make it to his mother's house. But 76 years and three days later, it was delivered by the USPS to his widow.

"I got to read it and it was wonderful," Angelina Gonsalves, of Woburn, Massachusetts, told CNN on Wednesday. "It is in really good condition. I was amazed by that myself."

The letter was addressed to John's mom.

Angelina and John didn't know each other when he wrote that letter. The two were married in 1953 and had five sons. In 2015, John died at the age of 92.

