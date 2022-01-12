From virtual to in-person, here are 5 ways to do good for MLK Day

(CNN) Martin Luther King Jr. Day is officially set for Monday, January 17 this year, but it is never too early to do something good. Dr. King's holiday celebrates the civil rights leader's life by encouraging community service. Here are a few creative ways people of all ages can help the world around them in honor of Dr. King.

Learn from King's legacy

On January 14, the Friday before MLK Day, The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) is holding a global " Teach-In ." The center is offering educators access to lesson plans and activities on the work, teachings and philosophies of Dr. King and his wife, Coretta Scott King.

"We want to inspire students to believe that they can make a difference, that they can be part of the change they want to see in the world," Chance Patterson from the King Center told CNN.

The lesson plans are free to download and are available for grades K-12. Patterson, however, said the teachings are not limited to MLK weekend or educators, "Ultimately, we'd love for them to be used on an ongoing basis and really become a gateway or an introduction to the Kingian philosophy."

Read More