Chicago students returning to school after teachers union and city agree on Covid-19 safety measures

(CNN) Students in the nation's third-largest school district will be back in their classrooms Wednesday after a dispute between the Chicago Teachers Union and city officials over Covid-19 mitigation measures kept them out of school for a week.

Teachers in the district returned to work Tuesday, the day voting opened for the union's 25,000 members to approve or reject the compromise reached with the district.

Negotiations between CTU and the city came as school districts across the country grapple with balancing the advantages of in-person instruction with health concerns as the highly transmissible Omicron variant drives up case counts.

"I'm certainly relieved to go back to the classroom and see my students, and my kids are really excited to go back, too," said Kathryn Rose, a Chicago teacher and parent of school-aged children. "It's been frustrating to sit at home, healthy, and wanting to be in the classroom."

Rose said she always felt safe with the school's mitigation measures and didn't feel a district-wide shutdown was necessary.