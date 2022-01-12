Boris Johnson under growing pressure from lawmakers over 'BYOB' party during lockdown

London (CNN) Boris Johnson is facing perhaps the toughest day of his political career to date on Wednesday as outrage mounts over a "bring your own booze" event held at Downing Street during the height of the UK's first Covid-19 lockdown.

On Monday night, it emerged that his principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, had emailed an invitation to more than 100 Downing Street staffers to "socially distanced drinks in the No. 10 garden" on May 20, 2020.

The email, which has been independently confirmed by CNN, told guests to "bring your own booze" and "make the most of the lovely weather."