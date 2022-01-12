Barbara Lee is a Democratic representative from California's 13th congressional district. She worked on Shirley Chisholm's presidential campaign in 1972. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. Read more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) Each day when we reach into our wallet, we are reminded of our nation's founding fathers. For every cup of coffee or loaf of bread we purchase, we look down and see the faces of men like George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and Benjamin Franklin.

While these men should be recognized for their contributions to the great American experiment, we have failed to honor so many others who also made America into what it is today: women.

Women have been an integral part of creating a more equal and just society. We've been at the forefront of the struggle for civil rights, voting rights and human rights, including the push for reproductive justice. We have been innovative leaders, thinkers and doers in every field, including mathematics, science, technology, arts and the humanities.

Frankly, our nation is all the better for it. It is past time we honor the "sheroes" of American history and memorialize them on our currency.

Soon, when you receive change at the store, you might get lucky and get the new quarter depicting Maya Angelou -- a leader in the civil rights movement, a poet laureate, college professor, Broadway actress, dancer and the first female African American cable car conductor in San Francisco.