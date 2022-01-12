CNN Underscored reviews financial products such as credit cards and bank accounts based on their overall value, but does not review all financial companies or all available financial offers. We may receive compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com, and this compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.

Private islands are the playgrounds of the very rich and very famous. They’re the ultimate status symbol to announce that you’ve “made it.”

But what if we told you that you could have a private island experience of your own and for a fraction of the cost thanks to credit card and hotel loyalty points and miles?

Well, that’s exactly what we’re here to tell you. Private islands are no longer just for the ultra-wealthy. These days, they’re accessible to anyone with a stash of the correct credit card or hotel loyalty points.

Let’s take a look at some of the best options you can book with points and miles, as well as how much it’ll cost you to live like a high roller without having to shell out tens — or hundreds — of thousands of dollars on your trip.

Necker Island Virgin Limited Edition

One of Sir Richard Branson’s private island escapes in the British Virgin Islands, Necker Island is a special place. The island itself is a portrait of Caribbean paradise, with lush vegetation, abundant wildlife and, of course, pristine beaches fronting vibrant turquoise waters.

The island’s getaway package has a capacity of just 40 people housed across 15 rooms, which are a combination of guest rooms in a single “Great House” along with several private villas scattered across the island. For larger groups, the island can accommodate up to 54 people.

This is the Caribbean, so you can expect a complete raft of water activities at your disposal including snorkeling, diving, sailing, paddleboarding, kayaking, swimming and so much more. Back on land, you’ll have access to just about all the amenities you’d expect at a luxury resort — multiple pools, a sumptuous spa, daily fitness classes, tennis courts and more.

The island places a large emphasis on dining and drinking, so you’ll have plenty of options to choose from. There’s the Great House, which has a rooftop deck perfectly suited for sunset meals, a beach pavilion that seats up to 40 guests at one table, Turtle Beach where you can enjoy a more casual beach picnic or cocktails, and even a floating sushi bar that’s placed in the main beach pool from which you can enjoy fresh sushi and sashimi.

How to book Necker Island

While Necker Island typically needs to be reserved in its entirety, it offers certain weeks — known as Celebration Weeks — during which guests can book a single room on the island. Even better, these rooms can be booked with points, though you’ll need a lot of them. If you’re a Virgin Atlantic Flying Club Silver or Gold elite status member, you can book a room for two during a Celebration Week for the small sum of 1.5 million Virgin Points.

North Island Marriott

Located in Seychelles, one of the world’s most sought-after holiday destinations, North Island has just 11 villas on an island that belongs completely to the resort, which means you’ll be sharing it with hardly any other guests at all.

Each villa is massive, with two bedrooms and more than 5,000 square feet of living space, along with private plunge pools. They’re surrounded by the island’s dramatic landscape dotted with jagged peaks and vibrant green jungles and culminating in beautiful white sand beaches and warm crystal-clear waters.

While at North Island, you’ll never get bored thanks to the wide variety of activities on offer like fishing, diving, snorkeling, kayaking, paddleboarding, sunset cruises and island explorations on foot or by buggy.

How to book North Island

North Island joined the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio several years ago, and you can now use Bonvoy points to book a stay. Note that you must stay a minimum of four nights, and each night will set you back in the ballpark of 385,000 Bonvoy points. Plus, you’ll be on the hook for a helicopter transfer that runs about $920 per person, per direction. Considering, though, that rooms routinely sell for well over $6,000 per night, this could represent a phenomenal use of Marriott points, provided you have a whole lot of points that are waiting to be used.

If you’re looking to get started on building that Bonvoy account balance, consider signing up for the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card. The card currently comes with an intro bonus of 75,000 Bonvoy points, which you’ll get after spending $3,000 in the first three months of holding the card.

Naka Island Marriott

Situated on a private island just off the coast of the Thai tourist hotspot of Phuket, The Naka Island provides a private island experience at a great price. Once you arrive at the island via a speedboat transfer, you can take advantage of all it has to offer including pristine beaches, oh-so-Thailand limestone cliffs and even coconut groves.

The resort has just 67 villas and 23 deluxe rooms and suites. Each offers stunning views of Phang Nga Bay, which is dotted with dramatic limestone formations. Beachfront villas feature private plunge pools and direct access to the stunning beaches of the island.

Guests can choose between a number of dining options including a beachfront signature restaurant, an all-day casual restaurant, private dining and a bar right on the beach.

How to book Naka Island

The Naka Island is a Marriott Bonvoy Category 6 property meaning off-peak nights cost 40,000 points, standard nights cost 50,000 and peak nights cost 60,000 points per night. And, this means it’s eligible for the free night certificates that come with certain premium Marriott co-branded cards like the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card.

Note, however, that Marriott is doing away with its award charts in March 2022. So if you’re thinking about a stay, lock it in now before the chain implements a dynamic pricing model for award nights, meaning the cost per night will vary.

Scrub Island Marriott

Another entry in the British Virgin Islands, the Scrub Island resort is located on its very own island adjacent to Tortola.

The resort offers accommodations from “regular” guest rooms to a massive six-bedroom villa complete with its own swimming pool.

Elsewhere on the resort, you can enjoy three private beaches, a wide array of watersports and activities, multiple options for eating and drinking and more.

How to book Scrub Island

Scrub Island is a Marriott Bonvoy Category 8 property, meaning free nights cost 70,000 points on off-peak nights, 85,000 points on standard nights and 100,000 points on peak nights.

Note again, though, that Marriott is doing away with its award charts in March 2022, so if you’re thinking about a stay, lock it in now before the chain implements a dynamic pricing model for award nights.

JW Marriott Venice Marriott

The Caribbean may be the first place that comes to mind when thinking about private islands, but you don’t want to miss this private island experience in Venice, Italy. Situated on an island called Isola delle Rose, this five-star JW Marriott property offers a serene escape from crowded Venetian streets.

The hotel provides a private water shuttle to ferry guests between the hotel and the city at regular intervals, but you won’t be bored if you decide to spend a day — or two — at the resort.

The island spans 40 acres filled with verdant gardens and olive groves. The resort itself offers numerous luxury amenities including a full-service spa, restaurants and bars, a gorgeous infinity pool with panoramic views of the Venetian skyline and more.

How to book JW Marriott Venice

The JW Marriott Venice is a Category 7 Marriott Bonvoy property, meaning free nights will cost you 50,000 points for off-peak nights, 60,000 points for standard nights and 70,000 points for peak nights. If you’re able to find off-peak availability, you can use a free-night certificate that comes with certain premium Marriott co-branded cards like the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card.

Once again, remember that Marriott is eliminating award charts in March 2022, so if you’re thinking about a stay, lock it in now before the chain implements a dynamic pricing model for award nights.

Calala Island Calala Island

Part of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World collection, Calala Island is a very intimate resort in the Caribbean Sea off the coast of Nicaragua, a location the resort refers to as the “NiCaribbean.”

The entire resort has only four — yes, four — suites available to book. The resort embraces a more “rustic” approach to luxury and exclusivity. Don’t expect to be wowed with high-end technology or state-of-the-art rooms here. But what you can count on is a glorious stay on what’s essentially your own private island on a beautiful stretch of beach.

The resort also employs an “ultra-all-inclusive” model, which means everything you do — from airport transfers to eating to drinking — is included in the price of entry, which means you can get an impressive value staying here, especially if you use points.

How to book Calala Island

Thanks to Hyatt’s somewhat new partnership with Small Luxury Hotels of the World, you can use World of Hyatt points to book a stay at Calala Island. The property is a Category 8 World of Hyatt property, meaning free nights will cost you 35,000 points on off-peak nights, 40,000 points on standard nights and 45,000 points on peak nights.

World of Hyatt points are easy to earn thanks to the transfer partnership the program has with Chase Ultimate Rewards. Points earned with cards like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and Chase Sapphire Reserve® can be transferred at a 1:1 rate to World of Hyatt, making a stay very much within reach.

For example, the Chase Sapphire Preferred comes with a sign-up bonus of 60,000 points after spending $4,000 in the first three months from account opening. That bonus can put you well on your way toward a point redemption at Calala Island.

Cape Fahn Hotel Cape Fahn Hotel

Another private island hotel in Thailand, Cape Fahn is located just off the coast of Ko Samui, one of the country’s most popular vacation islands.

There are just 22 villas — all of which come with a private pool — on the resort. Guests can enjoy two on-site restaurants where private dinners on the beach can be arranged, a full-service spa, a shared resort pool and a fitness center all while taking in the stunning views of the Gulf of Thailand from the island’s gorgeous beach.

How to book Cape Fahn

Cape Fahn is a Category 5 World of Hyatt hotel, meaning free nights will cost you 17,000 points on off-peak nights, 20,000 points on standard nights and 23,000 points on peak nights.

Remember, if you have Chase Ultimate Rewards points, you can transfer them to World of Hyatt at a 1:1 rate, making it relatively easy to book a private island escape. In fact, the Chase Sapphire Preferred’s sign-up bonus alone can get you three free nights if you travel on off-peak dates — with points to spare.

InterContinental Hayman Island InterContinental Hayman Island

Situated on its very own island in Australia’s Whitsundays archipelago in the heart of the Great Barrier Reef, the InterContinental Hayman Island offers the amenities of a large resort in a secluded and exclusive private island setting.

Simply arriving at Hayman Island is dramatic. After you book your stay, you’ll be asked to choose your preference for your transfer between Hamilton and Hayman Islands. You can choose between a private charter, helicopter or boat — any of which will surely set the tone for what’s sure to be a luxurious and memorable vacation.

The resort itself offers several distinct wings of rooms including residential-style villas with multiple bedrooms, full kitchens, private pools and more. There are five restaurants and bars to choose from, ranging from a signature fine-dining experience to a relaxed poolside bar and grill serving up fresh light bites and refreshing cocktails.

This resort’s best amenity, though, is its unparalleled location among Australia’s Great Barrier Reef. As expected, the resort places a strong emphasis on educating guests about and protecting its natural environment. Of course, you’ll be able to participate in typical water activities like snorkeling, diving, fishing, sailing and so much more.

How to book InterContinental Hayman Island

The InterContinental Hayman Island is a member of IHG’s Rewards Club program, meaning you can use IHG points to book free nights. However, IHG doesn’t maintain an award chart, meaning the rate you pay will depend on the specific nights you’d like to travel. You can expect award nights to regularly cost in excess of 100,000 points per night.

To earn IHG Rewards points quickly, consider the IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card, which currently has a sign-up bonus of 125,000 points after spending $3,000 within the first three months.

