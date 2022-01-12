There are many benefits of organizing; at its most basic, establishing organizational systems can help to reduce stress. Being organized will also save you time and money, and free up valuable storage space in your home or workplace. (It can also be really pretty — just check out Target’s new Brightroom collection.) At CNN Underscored, our goal is to guide you to the everyday products and services that help you live a smarter, simpler and more fulfilling life, and we believe that organizing is a critical part of that mission.

Our goal is to help you organize any of the physical and digital spaces in your life — a closet, the kitchen, your home office. To inform this collection of articles, we sought out professional organizers, homemakers and time management experts to find the best products for organizing any type of space or thing, and to bring you their best tips and tricks for living an organized life.

Evelots Slide Under-Shelf Basket Amazon

Echogear Outlet Shelf Echogear Outlet Shelf Amazon If oddly placed outlets mean that you have to leave your phone on the floor while it charges, an outlet shelf will give you a perfect spot to store smaller items while plugged in. $16.99 $14.99 at Amazon

YouCopia StoraLid Food Container Lid Organizer YouCopia StoraLid Food Container Lid Organizer Amazon The trick to making divided storage solutions work is to look for ones that are adjustable so that you can tailor the organizer to fit your specific needs. This organizer will keep food storage lids tidy, and its five adjustable dividers can hold round, rectangular and square container lids up to 9 inches in length or diameter. $15.99 at Amazon

iDesign Linus Rotating Turntable Organizer iDesign Linus Rotating Organizer Amazon This clear plastic turntable is small enough to grab from the fridge and place right on the table at dinnertime, so your family can easily choose their favorite condiments. $11.01 at Amazon

Command Hair Dryer Holder Command Hair Dryer Holder Amazon Vertical wall space is also a great spot to install a wall-mounted hair dryer holder. This inexpensive holster-style caddy uses 3M’s Command adhesive strips to secure the unit to the wall, so no hardware is required for installation and it won’t damage the walls. $20.99 $11.79 at Amazon

Umbra Conceal Floating Bookshelf Umbra Conceal Floating Bookshelf Amazon If you’re a person who tends to have a big stack of books on your bedside table — where they take up valuable real estate that’s needed for a box of tissues, eyeglasses, remotes, etc. — a wall-mounted floating bookshelf will be a life- and space-saver for you. $12 at Amazon

Eurpmask Headset Holder Mount Eurpmask Headset Holder Amazon This clip-on headset and headphone holder attaches to the side of a desk, keeping headphones out of the way but still right there when you need them. $14.99 $12.99 at Amazon

Amazon Basics No-Slip Slim Hangers, 30-Pack Amazon Basics No-Slip Slim Hangers, 30-Pack Amazon Both the hook and the shoulders of slim hangers are slimmer than standard hangers, so they truly do maximize closet space. And, unlike plastic hangers, most slim hangers are covered in a nonslip velvet so delicate items like silk blouses stay put rather than sliding off the hanger and getting rumpled — or worse, ending up on the closet floor with your shoes. $19.99 at Amazon

Longteam Hanging Purse Organizer Longteam Hanging Purse Handbag Organizer Amazon This hanging purse organizer borrows from those hanging shoe organizers that are so ubiquitous. We like this style because it doesn’t have any plastic detailing, so it’s more breathable than other similar fabrications. $29.99 $22.85 at Amazon

Zoppen Travel Passport Wallet Zoppen Travel Passport Wallet Amazon This wallet is roomy enough not only for a passport but also for boarding passes and other travel documents, and it comes in a ton of colors. $16.99 $11.99 at Amazon

Handy Laundry Christmas Ornament Storage Etsy The attic is prime real estate for storing holiday decorations during the offseason. There are loads of holiday ornament storage options available, but the small footprint of this cube-style zippered ornament organizer — which can hold up to 64 ornaments — means it won’t take up a ton of space. $13.99 $11.99 at Amazon

Holikme Mop Broom Holder Mop/Broom Holder Wall Moun Amazon This tool organizer can hold long-handled items like mops, brooms, rakes, grabbers in the spring-loaded gripper clamps, and the four small hooks can be used to store smaller items like scrub brushes and dustpans. $14.79 at Amazon

