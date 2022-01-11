Four people, including infant, survive crash of medical transport helicopter

(CNN) Four people survived when a helicopter transporting a pediatric medical patient crashed in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, authorities said Tuesday.

"At this time, there are no reported injures to the public, responders, and only minor injuries to one of the helicopter crew members," police in Upper Darby Township tweeted.

According to officials, the helicopter crashed in front of a church in Drexel Hill just before 1 p.m. ET.

A crew member helped get everyone to the top of the aircraft, Tim Boyce, county director emergency services, said.

Boyce said the patient being transported was an infant.

