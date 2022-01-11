2 Oklahoma inmates ask federal judge for firing squad option in executions

(CNN) A federal judge in Oklahoma said Monday that he aims make a decision by the end of this week on a petition filed by two Oklahoma death row inmates requesting their executions be by firing squad rather than lethal injection.

Lori Gray, courtroom deputy for US District Judge Stephen Friot, confirmed to CNN that at a hearing Judge Friot told the parties that he would work to have a ruling by the end of this week.

The petition was filed by two inmates, Donald Grant and Gilbert Postelle: Grant is scheduled to be executed on January 27 and Postelle on February 17.

In their initial petition to the court, lawyers for the inmates had sought an injunction to stop Oklahoma from using lethal injection. Attorneys for the inmates are asking for the executions to be delayed pending a late February trial on the constitutionality of the lethal injection protocol.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections spokesperson Josh Ward declined to comment on the case, citing the pending litigation.

