MLB star pinch hits for local elementary school hurt by staff shortages

(CNN) Schools around the country have been experiencing teacher shortages, but one elementary school had a Major League Baseball star help pick up some of the slack.

Harrison Bader, a center fielder for the St. Louis Cardinals, surprised students at Meramec Elementary School in Clayton, Missouri, on Monday when he showed up as their PE teacher.

Principal Patrick Fisher told CNN that like all schools his staff has been spread very thin, but Missouri Senator Brian Williams told him Bader was interested in helping out. Fortunately, Meramec was in need of a PE teacher, so the kids were told they had a special sub.

"Being a substitute science or math teacher, even at that level, would be above my pay grade," Bader told CNN affiliate KSDK.

Fisher said Bader hung out with the kids for an hour, and even let them teach him a game of theirs.

