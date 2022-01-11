Off-duty Los Angeles police officer fatally shot while house-hunting with his girlfriend

(CNN) An off-duty officer was fatally shot during an attempted robbery while house-hunting with his girlfriend, according to Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore.

Officer Fernando Arroyos , 27, "was starting a very promising career," Moore said Tuesday. He was with the department for three years and assigned to the Wilshire Division.

"He found himself, after working a series of days in patrol, to have a day off, enjoying it with his girlfriend on a hunt for a house, a place to live, a place to buy and invest in in this city and the future of this region," recounted Moore about Monday night's incident.

The pair parked their car on a street just outside the city limits, and was crossing the street to look at a home, according to Moore,

The chief said three men got out of black pickup and tried to rob Arroyos. One had a handgun, the chief said, citing preliminary information.

