A bartender helped police ID the men who burned Key West's iconic Southernmost Point buoy

(CNN) A Key West, Florida, bartender who had worked a busy New Year's Eve shift helped police track down two men suspected of defacing the famous "Southernmost Point" buoy landmark.

The anchored 20-ton concrete buoy in Key West sustained "extensive damage" after a Christmas tree was placed near it and lit on fire, according to Key West police . The fire left a black mark blazed across the brightly colored paint job that reads "Southernmost Point Continental U.S.A."

"The Southernmost Point is one of the most iconic spots in the Florida Keys," said Key West Mayor Teri Johnston in a news release last week. "People come from around the world in order to be photographed in front of this statue."

Images and videos from nearby surveillance cameras captured two men dragging the tree to the buoy and lighting it on fire. At times, the men ducked behind the buoy as vehicles drove by, according to the police report. The two even took photos with their phones next to the buoy as the tree burned, according to the report. It all occurred a little after 3 a.m., and then the men ran off.

News spread quickly in the tight-knit island community as images of the crime were shared on social media.

