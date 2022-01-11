(CNN) An Indiana lawmaker is apologizing for saying teachers should exercise impartiality when teaching about Nazism or fascism.

During a committee hearing Wednesday on legislation regarding how certain lessons are taught in school, state senator and bill co-author Scott Baldwin said, "I have no problem with the education system providing instruction on the existence of those 'isms.' I believe that we've gone too far when we take a position on those 'isms.' As it relates ... we need to be impartial."

His remarks came after a concerned history teacher said he was teaching Nazism in his history class, and that when teaching the subject he does not remain neutral.

"We're learning about the rise of fascism and the rise of Nazism right now and I'm just not neutral on the political ideology of fascism. ... I tell my students the purpose in a democracy of understanding the traits of fascism is so that we can recognize it, and we can combat it. That is why we learn to use history to make a better world," the teacher said.

Baldwin, a Republican first elected to state office in 2020, responded that he was not "discrediting any of those 'isms' out there."

