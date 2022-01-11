A baby is in stable condition after three people found him in a dumpster and called police

(CNN) A newborn baby is in stable condition after people looking through a dumpster found the infant and called authorities, said the acting police chief in Hobbs, New Mexico.

Two men and a woman called 911 late Friday and reported they had found a baby. The group told officers they had been going through a dumpster looking for anything of value when they heard what they thought was a baby crying and removed a black trash bag and found the baby inside, authorities said.

The woman in the group held the boy, trying to keep it warm, while one of the men called police, Chief August Fons said at a Monday news conference.

"We just a found a baby in the trash," a man can be heard saying in a 911 call audio, according to local news station KRQE.

"He's freezing cold and he's... very, very, very weak," a woman is heard saying in the call, according to KRQE.

Read More