Rachel Balkovec to become first woman to manage a minor league team

(CNN) Rachel Balkovec will become the first woman to manage a minor league team.

Balkovec will manage the Tampa Tarpons, the New York Yankees' Low-A affiliate, according to MLB.com . She confirmed the historic news to the website on Sunday night.

"I'm not the first woman to have a position in baseball, but I know this is a little different," Balkovec said to MLB.com. "I'm a product of the women who have come before me in sports.

"If somebody thinks I'm a trailblazer, great, because hopefully that's creating an opportunity to think it's possible for [others]."

The 34-year-old was the hitting coach for the Yankees' rookie-level Florida Complex League squad. Last year, she became the first woman to coach in an All-Star Futures Game.

