(CNN) The world's No. 1 ranked speedskater Erin Jackson is headed to the Beijing Olympics after her friend and teammate gave up her spot after a slip during qualifying trials cost Jackson a place in the team.

Jackson failed to qualify for Beijing 2022 during Friday's trials when she slipped and finished third -- just one place shy of qualifying.

But the 29-year-old got some welcome news when the winner of the event, Brittany Bowe, gave up her spot, allowing Jackson to make the team.

Bowe, 33, will still compete in the 1,000m and 1,500m events in Beijing.

"First and foremost, Erin has earned her right to be on this 500 meter team -- she's ranked number one in the world and no one's more deserving than her to get an opportunity to bring Team USA home a medal," Bowe said.

