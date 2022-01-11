Medieval horses were no bigger than modern-day ponies, study suggests

Sign up for CNN's Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news on fascinating discoveries, scientific advancements and more.

(CNN) A knight in shining armor straddling a towering horse is a deeply ingrained part of how popular culture portrays the Middle Ages -- the mounted battle-winning warrior.

But it appears the horses of that era were in fact pony-size -- much smaller than their modern descendents, according to the largest-ever study of horse bones.

"The warhorse is central to our understanding of medieval English society and culture as both a symbol of status closely associated with the development of aristocratic identity and as a weapon of war famed for its mobility and shock value, changing the face of battle," said Oliver Creighton, an archeology professor at the University of Exeter and the principal investigator for the project, in a news release.

The study, published in the International Journal of Osteoarchaeology, examined the size and shape of 1,964 English horse bones from between 300 AD and 1650 AD found at 171 separate archaeological sites. Researchers compared those bones with the bones of modern horses to understand how the animals changed through time.

On average, horses from the Saxon and Norman periods (from the 5th through 12th centuries) were under 1.48 meters (4.9 feet) or 14 hands high -- ponies by modern size standards. A hand is 4 inches (10.2 centimeters) and the main unit to measure the height of horses and ponies.

