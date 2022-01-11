Now that travel is officially a thing again, it’s time to dust off our suitcases and carry-on luggage, assess our wardrobe and get packing. Luckily, there are lots of tools out there that take the stress out of the packing process, especially when it comes to the most precious items we want to bring with us: jewelry. Enter the convenience of a travel jewelry case.

Anyone who’s ever been on vacation knows that finding your packed jewelry in a knotted, tangled mess is a real pain, which is exactly why scooping up a travel jewelry organizer is well worth the investment. Tasked with keeping everything from your earrings and necklaces to rings, bracelets and pendants tangle-free, neatly organized, clean and safe from scratches for the duration of your trip, travel jewelry cases are key in achieving smooth sailing.

The best part is that there’s a travel jewelry case for everyone and every type of journey out there. Taking a few beloved pieces on a quick weekend away? Opt for a small jewelry box or a petite roll. Heading out for weeks on end? You’re going to want to try a medium- or large-sized jewelry case lined with plush, padded fabrics like velvet or velour to corral all your favorite pieces. Some more good news? Prices start at just 10 bucks.

Mark & Graham Travel Jewelry Wallet ($79; markandgraham.com)

If there were to be a jewelry case headquarters, it just might be Mark & Graham. We’re obsessed with this option, which is like a wallet but for your jewelry. Available in five elegant hues, the vegan leather case has a soft linen lining and includes a zippered pouch and zippered pocket as well as snap clips for necklaces, a 13-hole earring panel and a padded ring bar. Want to get it personalized? Add a foil debossed monogram for an extra $12.50.

Away The Jewelry Box ($85; awaytravel.com)

Don’t let this little box’s size fool you, as it packs a powerful organizational punch. From luggage brand Away, The Jewelry Box has lots of fun design details, like the detachable leather earring panel that can hold four pairs, a removable ring bar and three snap clasps for ensuring your necklaces or bracelets stay put. Lined with microsuede, the carrier comes in black, light blue and bright red hues in addition to a fun limited-edition geometric pattern.

Teamoy Double-Layer Jewelry Organizer ($24.99; amazon.com)

A top seller at Amazon, the Teamoy double-layered jewelry organizer has more than 1,100 positive reviews and a 4.6-star rating, with customers citing just how much the case can hold as a chief selling point. Boasting a carrying handle and two organizational layers, the case is chock-full of storage, with two ring rolls, an earring strap for dangles, four snaps and an 18-hole detachable earring card for ear studs, not to mention a pocket — and that’s all just in the top layer. Underneath, the organizer has a transparent zipper pocket in addition to detachable dividers that can be customized to meet all your jewelry needs.

Leatherology Large Jewelry Case ($95; leatherology.com)

Simultaneously hyperorganized and seriously chic, this case from Leatherology means business when it comes to arranging your next trip’s jewelry. We love all the heavy-lifting design details — two zipped pockets, a snapped panel for 14 earrings, a snap ring bar and six snaps to secure your necklaces. But our favorite part is the zip enclosure that ensures nothing is going to escape during your trip. Small and medium sizes are also available, and the full-grain, pebbled leather cases come in 10 hues.

Tumi Voyageur Ennis Jewelry Travel Roll ($145; saksfifthavenue.com)

This case from travel pros Tumi has everything you need to keep your jewelry in place for the duration of your travels. It has multiple zipper closures as well as two snap pockets, two velvet-lined zip pockets, a ring roll, leather earring holder strap and a telescoping handle for easy access. This case has it all.

Stackers Dusky Blue Folding Travel Jewelry Storage Tray ($9.99; containerstore.com)

No surprise here: The Container Store knows a thing or two about keeping us all hyperorganized. And the brand brings that know-how to the forefront with this pretty blue storage tray that has a folding panel dividing an open space for necklaces and bracelets as well as a four-section area for rings and earrings. Part of a modular system, the boxes have grooved bottoms that allow for stacking, and they can also fit neatly into the supersize jewelry box when you return home. Our favorite detail, however, is the $10 price tag.

Cuyana Travel Jewelry Case ($85; cuyana.com)

Known for a highly curated selection of products with simple, beautiful design, Cuyana’s travel jewelry case is just that. Elegant and refined, the pebbled leather case comes in seven colors — from black and red to cream and dark gray — and features a luxe suede liner that we’re more than a little obsessed with. In addition to two wide, elasticized pockets, the case also includes a padded strap for necklaces or rings and a detachable earring pad that can hold three pairs. Fear not, the brand has other coordinating organizers to choose from, including a mini option and the slightly bigger jewelry case that has a handy earring pouch that can be removed if you want to keep your valuables with you.

Calpak Jewelry Case ($85; calpaktravel.com)

Feminine yet structured, this pretty case from luggage brand Calpak is a storage powerhouse that includes a 28-hole earring card, four snap tabs for rings and necklaces, a padded ring roll and — our favorite detail — an embedded drawstring pouch for corralling your bigger, bulkier pieces.

Bagsmart Travel Jewelry Foldable Case ($19.99; amazon.com)

Nearly 6,000 Amazon reviewers agree that this $20 jewelry organizer is worth the purchase. Available in nine colors and patterns and two sizes, the portfolio-esque case covers all your jewelry bases, from rings and earrings to watches, bracelets and beyond, thanks to zippered and elasticized pockets, padded bars and snaps galore. If you’re looking for something even bigger, check out the brand’s organizer, which can store even more.

Mark & Graham Dual Travel Organizer ($99; markandgraham.com)

We love a twofer, so clearly this Dual Travel Organizer is on our list of favorites. Crafted from vegan leather, the case’s top portion is a zippered pouch with a wipeable nylon lining that makes it the perfect catchall for makeup and toiletries. As an added bonus, the organizer’s bottom panel is a jewelry compartment with a built-in mirror, tufted ring pillows and two lidded boxes for bracelets, earrings and more. More to know: You can add a foil debossed monogram for $12.50

Jiduo Duomiila Small Jewelry Box ($12.99; amazon.com)

A mini travel jewelry box with a mirror? We’ll take it! Especially this one, which comes in under 15 bucks and has more than 3,000 positive Amazon reviews. Featuring ring pillow slots, tabs for hanging necklaces, earring holes, elasticized pockets and removable dividers that can create custom sections, this is the little jewelry box that could.

Wolf Caroline Large Leather Jewelry Travel Case ($165; nordstrom.com)

German jewelry box maker Wolf is known for its luxurious wares, and that includes this beautiful travel jewelry case that could easily double as a sleek clutch purse. Boasting a tufted leather exterior, the case’s interior is lined with the brand’s “LusterLoc” fabric that is anti-tarnish, keeping your jewelry pristine throughout your journey. Other selling points include a center zip pocket divider, a zip-around closure, an 18-hole ring bar, four snaps and three pockets. Trust us, this is about as luxurious as travel jewelry options get. For something a bit smaller — and cheaper — check out a similar box from the brand here.

Aurate Travel Pouch ($100; auratenewyork.com)

Perhaps the most fashionable jewelry solution on our list, this chic pouch from jewelry brand Aurate is made from vegan leather, is ethically sourced and comes with a lifetime warranty. Available in seven colorways (including the made-to-order emerald green that is so beautiful), the pouch has a snap closure, necklace hooks and 12 earring holes, not to mention a ring holder and a small inner pouch, both of which are detachable.

Leatherology Buckled Jewelry Roll ($80; leatherology.com)

Another sophisticated stunner from Leatherology, this full-grain leather roll is enclosed with a buckled clasp and, despite being rather diminutive in size, comes with three zippered pockets, a leather ring bar and a 14-hole earring panel that is protected by a snapped-on pad. The luxe suede interior is the icing on the proverbial cake here.

Mark & Graham Small Travel Jewelry Case ($69; markandgraham.com)

Perfect for throwing in your purse or your carry-on bag, this vegan leather travel jewelry case from Mark & Graham is available in more than 20 adorable colors and patterns and can be personalized with a chic monogram for an extra $12.50. Small in size but mighty in storage, the box has necklace tabs, ring pillows and even a little mirror for accessorizing on the go.

Beis Hanging Jewelry Case ($48; beistravel.com)

Reviewers agree that this hanging jewelry case from actress Shay Mitchell’s luggage brand, Beis, is worth the purchase. Like its larger at-home counterparts, this case is aces because you can hang it on a closet rod or towel bar, surveying all your jewelry options without crouching over. Lined with a silky microfiber, the case has a whopping nine zipped pockets — all with transparent windows — in addition to three necklace snaps and a built-in hanger. The best part, however, is that the case folds into itself and looks like a chic black clutch.

Necklet Briefcase ($90; shopnecklet.com)

We all need a briefcase for our jewels, and luckily necklace-harnessing brand Necklet is to the rescue with this cool vegan leather case that zips fully closed when not in use. Featuring a faux suede lining, the case has six “pages” of storage, comprising everything from zip pockets and necklace snaps to magnetic Necklet holder pockets, ring bars and earring holders. Basically, this briefcase is the epitome of when business meets pleasure.

The Container Store Velvet Travel Jewelry Roll ($14.99; containerstore.com)

Is there anything more luxurious than velvet? Nope, and that’s why we love this roll-and-go jewelry organizer that can be thrown into your purse or suitcase. Included is a satin-lined pocket that runs the entire length of the roll, two small zipped pockets, one large zipped pocket and a padded ring roll with a snap.

Kendra Scott Jewelry Portfolio ($98; kendrascott.com)

An oversized envelope clutch on the outside, this case from beloved jewelry brand Kendra Scott is 100% an organizing bastion on the inside with four detachable, transparent pouches that each have a specialty, like holding earrings, necklaces and more. The pretty portfolio has a padded ring bar too.

Pottery Barn Mckenna Personalized Jewelry Binder ($99; potterybarn.com)

No, we’re not in school anymore, but that doesn’t mean we don’t need binders. Case in point: Pottery Barn’s Mckenna jewelry binder. Chock-full of organization highlights — from an earring panel and necklace snaps to a padded ring bar and a detachable “page” with four zippered pockets — this leather jewelry case is luxurious to boot.

