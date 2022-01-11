Short, gray days make this precisely the time of year we find ourselves needing a little more caffeine than usual, and Keurig has us covered with 20% off the brand’s entire site, from K-Cups and bundles to brewers, accessories and more.

Whether you’re looking to stock up on pods or want to upgrade your current coffee machine, now’s a great time to shop. Just enter the code NEWBREWYEAR at checkout to take advantage of the discount. Read on for some of our favorite deals from the sale, then shop the rest at Keurig’s site.

Green Mountain Maple Pecan Coffee Capsules, 24-Count ($12.79, originally $15.99; keurig.com)

Green Mountain Maple Pecan Coffee Capsules, 24 Count Keurig

Enough for almost a month of coffee if you somehow limit yourself to one cup a day, this 24-count set of capsules features the much-loved maple pecan flavor. It’s a perfect weekend-treat cup or a Monday morning reward for making it out of bed.

Starbucks Pike Place Roast, 22-Count ($14.79, originally $18.49; keurig.com)

Starbucks Pike Place Roast, 22 Count Keurig

This medium roast coffee is a customer favorite, and now it’s easier than ever to get your Starbucks craving taken care of in the morning. The beans are 100% arabica, and the flavor profile is a good starting point to add milk, syrup or other additions for a barista-worthy cup.

Keurig Water Filter Cartridge Refills, 6-Pack ($18.71, originally $19.99; keurig.com)

Keurig Water Filter Cartridge Refills, 6-Pack Keurig

Coffee tastes better with high-quality water, and filtering it goes a long way toward the perfect cup. Grab a six-pack of filter cartridges for your Keurig and save 20% off in the meantime.

K-Cup Pod Wood & Wire Carousel ($27.99, originally $34.99; keurig.com)

K-Cup Pod Wood & Wire Carousel Keurig

The last thing you want first thing in the morning is to be digging through a messy drawer to find the last K-Cup of sweet, sweet coffee. Keep them all organized with this rotating acacia wood capsule holder.

K-Duo Special Edition Single-Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker ($12.79, originally $199.99; keurig.com)

K-Duo Special Edition Single-Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker Keurig

Brew either one cup at a time or make a carafe for a crowd with this Keurig, which has the capacity to go big with 6- to 12-cup batches. The shiny stainless steel exterior looks great on the countertop too.

K-Supreme Plus Smart Single-Serve Coffee Maker ($175.99, originally $219.99; keurig.com)

K-Supreme Plus Smart Single-Serve Coffee Maker Keurig

Use your smartphone to get your coffee going from anywhere, anytime — and the machine will take care of the rest with features like back-to-back brewing, BrewID to customize the brew for your K-cup and a travel mug-friendly setup for when you’re rushing out the door. Read more about the machine in our full review.