'Off the charts': Weather disasters have cost the US $750 billion over past 5 years

Those are just a handful of the 20 weather and climate disasters the United States experienced in 2021 that cost at least $1 billion each, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

"2021 was, in essence, watching the climate projections of the past come true," Rachel Licker, a senior climate scientist with the Union of Concerned Scientists, told CNN. "The fingerprints of climate change were all over many of the billion-dollar events that hit the US this year."

"What's concerning about 2021 is it's yet another year in a series of years where we have both a high frequency, high cost and a large diversity of these extreme events that affect people's lives and livelihoods," Adam Smith, a climatologist with NOAA who led the report, told CNN.

"Over the last five years, the United States has experienced almost $750 billion of damages from these billion-dollar disasters, which is really off the charts," he said. "And 2022 may not be any different."

Smith points to a spate of factors that are contributing to the growing economic toll, including a rise in population and assets in harm's way and increased vulnerability given where and how structures are built.

And, he said, climate change is "amplifying and making more severe some of these extremes that lead to billion-dollar disasters."

That funding -- designed to be applied over the course of 10 years -- pales in comparison to what the US is now spending on disasters.

As negotiations over that bill drag on in the Senate and global temperature continues its alarming rise, Licker said 2021 showed us that rapid and robust changes are necessary to limit the number of billion-dollar disasters that will strike the US in the future.

"We've known about these risks for so long, it didn't have to be this way," she said. "Hopefully 2021 and NOAA's new report will serve as a wake-up call for decision-makers across the country. While the time to act was yesterday, we can still make meaningful changes to the course that we're on."

NOAA's annual report only captures the most costly disasters and serves as a snapshot to quantify the toll of extreme weather and climate change across the US. The report accounts for roughly 80 to 85% of direct economic damages for all US disasters at all scales and loss levels, according to Smith.

Hurricane Ida was the costliest extreme-weather event of 2021, NOAA found, totaling $75 billion and ranking among the top five most expensive US hurricanes on record since 1980. Additionally, the historic cold snap that plunged deep into Texas in February was the country's costliest winter storm on record, exacting a toll of $24 billion.

People charge their cell phones and warm up inside a vehicle near Austin, Texas, during the 2021 deep freeze.

-- particularly in the West -- NOAA also reported Monday that the average temperature in the US last year was 55 degrees, making 2021 the fourth-warmest year since record-keeping began 127 years ago. Precipitation was slightly above average in 2021, but drought conditions-- particularly in the West -- remained steady and significant throughout the year.

Scientists have found climate change is not just increasing the severity of extreme weather -- it is interrupting typical patterns and causing wild swings between dry and wet extremes. After months of prolonged drought, California was hammered by extreme rain in so-called atmospheric river events that caused destructive flooding during the last couple of months of the year.

The Beckwourth Complex Fire burned more than 100,000 acres and razed dozens of structures and homes in Northern California before it was contained in September.