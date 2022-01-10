Alabama's Will Reichard makes a field goal to give the Crimson Tide an early 3-0 lead in the college football national championship on Monday, January 10.
Charlie Riedel/AP

In pictures: Alabama and Georgia play for national title

Updated 9:06 PM ET, Mon January 10, 2022

Charlie Riedel/AP

Familiar foes are meeting in tonight's championship game of the College Football Playoff.

Alabama and Georgia are playing each other just a month after facing off in the Southeastern Conference title game. Alabama won that matchup 41-24, handing Georgia its only loss of the season.

Alabama (13-1) comes into the game as the defending national champion and the dominant program of the last decade. The Crimson Tide has won six national titles under head coach Nick Saban, and this is its sixth title game in seven years. This season's team is led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young and star linebackers Will Anderson and Christian Harris.

Georgia (13-1) has been the top-ranked team for much of this season, and it is looking for the school's first national title since 1980. The Bulldogs this year are known for their suffocating defense led by defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean.

These two schools also met in the national championship four years ago. Alabama won in overtime 26-23.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett recovers his own fumble during the Bulldogs' opening drive.
Paul Sancya/AP
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart directs his team during the first quarter.
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Georgia's Jordan Davis sacks Alabama quarterback Bryce Young on the game's opening drive. It was first ruled a fumble that Georgia returned for a touchdown. But replay reversed the call, and it was ruled an incomplete pass instead.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Team captains meet for the opening coin toss before kickoff.
Dylan Buell/Getty Images
Natalie Grant sings the National Anthem during the pregame festivities.
Darron Cummings/AP