Charlie Riedel/AP Alabama's Will Reichard makes a field goal to give the Crimson Tide an early 3-0 lead in the college football national championship on Monday, January 10. In pictures: Alabama and Georgia play for national title

Familiar foes are meeting in tonight's championship game of the College Football Playoff.

Alabama and Georgia are playing each other just a month after facing off in the Southeastern Conference title game. Alabama won that matchup 41-24, handing Georgia its only loss of the season.

Alabama (13-1) comes into the game as the defending national champion and the dominant program of the last decade. The Crimson Tide has won six national titles under head coach Nick Saban, and this is its sixth title game in seven years. This season's team is led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young and star linebackers Will Anderson and Christian Harris.

Georgia (13-1) has been the top-ranked team for much of this season, and it is looking for the school's first national title since 1980. The Bulldogs this year are known for their suffocating defense led by defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean.

These two schools also met in the national championship four years ago. Alabama won in overtime 26-23.