Alabama and Georgia to renew rivalry in national championship showdown

(CNN)No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia will go at it again Monday night in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.
The rematch pits the Crimson Tide against Georgia for the second time in little over a month, after Alabama handed the Bulldogs their only loss of the regular season in the SEC Championship Game on December 4 in Atlanta. The Tide defeated the Bulldogs 41-24.
Monday's clash between the SEC rivals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis will be televised on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET.
It comes after the semifinals saw reigning champion Alabama dominate Cincinnati 27-6 in the Cotton Bowl. Then Georgia bounced back from its loss to Alabama by thumping Michigan 34-11 in the Orange Bowl.
Crimson Tide quarterback and 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young threw for 181 yards and three touchdowns against Cincinnati, while running back Brian Robinson Jr. rushed for 204 yards.
"I didn't think I was going to be a spotlight. We just game-planned," Robinson said. "It was just, whatever they throw at us, we got to adjust to it."
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett carved up the Michigan defense, throwing for