Jaime Harrison is the chairman of the Democratic National Committee. He was previously a Democratic candidate for the US Senate in South Carolina. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) One of the most powerful moments of my life was taking my eldest son to the polls on November 3, 2020. He got to watch me vote for myself to be a US senator -- to hold a seat that Strom Thurmond, a former segregationist, clung to for almost half a century.

Though I did not ultimately win that seat, I was profoundly moved. My son is named after my grandfather, and that day, it was like my grandfather -- who I once shared the tradition of voting with -- was in that booth with us.

I heard his voice and felt the pain of the stories he had told me over the years. The reminder that Black men like my grandfather couldn't always vote in South Carolina -- and that even when we could on paper, voting could still cost us our lives. The image of my grandmother as a young girl, hiding with her family as the Ku Klux Klan marched down their block. The sobering truth that, for years, my grandparents and countless others were treated as less than whole people.

As I looked at my son, I also remembered my grandfather's power -- embodied in the words he said to me the last time we voted together. Diabetes had bound him to a wheelchair, but his voice was as strong and as firm as I had ever heard it: "Never let anyone tell you you don't matter. Never let anyone tell you you don't count."

My grandfather knew that our right to vote was earned through struggle. On Election Day 2020, I was grateful for the sacrifices of so many that allowed me to share a beautiful moment with my son. I knew I had to keep up the fight.