The best travel shoe bags can help your shoes last longer, but they also help keep your other clothing and belongings clean. After all, you wouldn’t want to stuff your everyday sneakers in with your sweaters and undergarments. By using a shoe bag set instead, you can keep potentially germ-ridden shoes separate, yet still carry them within your travel bag or suitcase.

Some shoe bags also double as wash bags for easy cleaning. Either way, travel shoe bags should be part of your packing routine, and that’s true whether you get out of town with a basic duffel bag, travel with a backpack only or use a traditional suitcase.

Here are 20 of our favorite travel shoe bags for 2022.

Pack All Water Resistant Travel Shoe Bag ($13.99; amazon.com)

Pack All Water Resistant Travel Shoe Bags Amazon

This water-resistant travel shoe bag from Pack All is one of the best options if you’re seeking a hanging travel shoe bag. This bag comes with a sturdy zipper closure, yet a hanging feature that makes it easy for you to store your shoe bag once you get to your destination. While this travel shoe bag is water-resistant, it’s not waterproof, so you’ll want to make sure you don’t use this bag to launder your shoes.

Kimmama Shoes Wash Bag ($12.99; amazon.com)

Kimmama Shoes Wash Bags Amazon

The Kimmama shoe wash bag serves a dual purpose. You can use this product as a travel shoe bag, but you can also use it to protect your sneakers when they’re in the washing machine. The mesh material used to construct this travel shoe bag helps soap and water get inside while keeping your shoes separate from the rest of your laundry. Some reviewers noted issues with the zipper functionality, but it doesn’t appear to be a widespread complaint as the product has received more than 10,000 five-star reviews.

Vessel Voyager Shoe Bag ($89; vesselbags.com)

Vessel Voyager Shoe Bag Vessel Bags

The Voyager Shoe Bag is made of premium synthetic leather, which makes it easy to keep clean with soap and warm water. Lined with an antimicrobial material, this shoe pouch also prevents harmful germs, as well as odors and stains, from spreading from your shoes to your clothing and other possessions.

An additional storage pocket provides a place for you to keep keys, cash or other small items. This shoe bag also comes with a top handle for easy carrying or hanging.

Yamiu Travel Shoe Bag ($9.99; amazon.com)

Yamiu Travel Shoe Bags Amazon

This travel shoe pouch can be purchased in sets of two or four, and it’s on the affordable side when you compare it with other options. Each shoe pouch holds a pair of shoes up to men’s size 14, and the material is water-resistant and lightweight. A quality, custom-made zipper also ensures your travel shoe bag will zip up seamlessly and without any issues.

Online reviewers rave about this travel shoe bag set, saying each bag is lightweight, durable and roomy enough for multiple pairs of shoes.

Piel Leather Classic Deluxe Shoe Bag ($75.99; amazon.com)

Piel Leather Classic Deluxe Shoe Bag Amazon

The Piel Leather Classic Deluxe Shoe Bag is made to hold one pair of shoes, yet an interior divider keeps each shoe separate to prevent scuffing. The interior of the shoe bag is even lined with fur.

The exterior zipper keeps your shoes separate from other clothing, and a handle makes this luxury shoe bag easy to carry. Keep in mind that the full-grain cowhide leather used to make this shoe bag is not washable, but you can wipe the exterior down with leather cleaner to protect it.

Rmmoororo Water Resistant Shoe Bag With Zipper Pockets ($19.99; amazon.com)

Rmmoororo Water Resistant Shoe Bags With Zipper Pockets Amazon

This travel shoe bag comes in several different patterns you can choose from, making it one of the more stylish shoe pouches on our list. With different compartments, including a front zipper, this shoe pouch also offers extra space to store small items like your wallet or car keys. The bag is made from water-resistant polyester material, so it’ll keep your shoes clean and dry.

Hezelf Shoe Storage Pouch ($13.99; amazon.com)

Hezelf Shoe Storage Pouch Amazon

The Hezelf Shoe Storage Pouch for both travel and daily use is an excellent option for transporting your eco-friendly shoes, as well as slippers, sneakers and even high heels. The bag holds up to three pairs of shoes with ease thanks to its multiple compartments and mesh lining.

Away The Shoe Cube Large ($35; awaytravel.com)

Away The Shoe Cube Large Away Travel

Famous travel company Away has its own version of a travel shoe bag. The Away Shoe Cube Large has a collapsible divider on the inside of the shoe pouch that can help keep shoes separate from one another, but you don’t have to use it. Made of water-resistant nylon material, this travel shoe bag can be kept clean by wiping it down with soap and water, and it can also fit comfortably in your carry-on bag.

Seesocue Water Resistant Travel Shoe Bag ($14.49; amazon.com)

Seesocue Water Resistant Travel Shoe Bags Amazon

The Seesocue Water Resistant Travel Shoe Bag is made of durable, water-resistant material, yet you can also wash this shoe pouch. A handle makes it easy to carry, yet it also makes this product one of the few hanging travel shoe bags for easy storing when you get to your destination.

The bag comes in several color combinations, as well as an extra storage pouch on its side that provides the perfect spot for an extra set of shoelaces or some comfortable socks.

Zenpac Flannel Dust Shoe Bags ($11.99; amazon.com)

Zenpac Flannel Dust Shoe Bags Amazon

If you’re looking for a travel shoe pouch with a drawstring closure, this set of four travel bags is worth considering. Made of durable flannel material, this shoe bag set is washable and dustproof. However, it’s worth noting that each shoe bag only holds one shoe or boot, so this set of four will hold two total pairs of shoes.

Online reviewers say these bags are a great space saver and perfect for shoe storage at home or when packing shoes within your luggage when you travel.

Eagle Creek Pack-It Reveal Shoe Sac ($14.95; eaglecreek.com)

Eagle Creek Pack-It Shoe Sac Packing Organizer Eagle Creek

The Eagle Creek Pack-It Reveal Shoe Sac allows you to store one pair of shoes up to a men’s size 13. The shoe bag comes with a lifetime warranty and a top handle for easy carrying. Its lightweight mesh fabric at just 2.6 ounces makes it perfect for plane travel, as it’s easy to see what’s inside when you get to your destination. Plus, it’s washable, meaning you can clean off the material when needed.

Travelon Set of 2 Shoe Bags ($12.99; amazon.com)

Travelon Set of 2 Shoe Bags Amazon

Reviewers say these shoe bags are made of a high-quality flannel material that’s easy to wash. The drawstring bag has a divider inside that allows shoes to stay separated while you’re on the go — perfect for dress shoes.

Lovk Shoe Bag for Travel ($19.99; amazon.com)

Lovk Shoe Bags for Travel Amazon

Each Lovk Shoe Bag for Travel is large enough to hold a pair of shoes up to men’s size 14. The product, which comes as a set of four from Amazon, features nylon fabric with a clear window design that makes it easy to identify each pair of shoes in a bag without having to unpack.

Tumi Shoe Bags ($55; amazon.com)

Tumi Shoe Bags Amazon

Tumi shoe bags are noticeably basic, but they can be the perfect choice if you’re hoping to buy matching accessories for your Tumi luggage from a quality, established brand. A drawstring closure helps keep your shoes in place at all times, and durable nylon fabric makes this set lightweight and long-lasting.

Sneakerhead Shoebox ($120, originally $175; sneakerheadshoebox.com)

Sneakerhead Shoebox Sneakerhead Shoebox

The Sneakerhead Shoebox is actually a duffel bag that’s specifically designed to hold up to four pairs of large shoes. The duffel features a large strap for easy carrying and transport, and adjustable compartments let you decide how much space to reserve for each shoe you bring along. This bag also features several other compartments, including small zipper pockets and a side pouch for storage.

Sole Premise Leather Sneaker Backpack ($245; solepremise.com)

Sole Premise Leather Sneaker Backpack Sole Premise

If you’re looking for a backpack made specifically for transporting shoes, the Sole Premise Leather Sneaker Backpack may be what you need. This leather backpack is designed to carry up to five pairs of sneakers or shoes in their own separate compartments. Plus, you’ll find zipper pockets and a dedicated tech sleeve big enough to fit a laptop.

Travelon Antimicrobial Shoe Bags ($19.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Travelon Antimicrobial Shoe Bags Bed Bath & Beyond

If you’re looking for the best way to transport your shoes without also transporting harmful bacteria or germs, these antimicrobial shoe bags may be the way to go. They’re made of polyester material that’s durable and odor-free, while also helping kill or slow the spread of potentially harmful germs.

These travel shoe bags are extremely lightweight, making them perfect for travel. They also come with a limited 90-day manufacturer’s warranty.

Lnkoo 3 Pack Travel Shoe Bags ($12.99; walmart.com)

Lnkoo 3 Pack Travel Shoe Bags Walmart

This three-pack of travel shoe bags from Lnkoo comes in at an excellent price point, and that’s especially true when you consider each bag can hold one pair of shoes or two pairs of smaller slippers. Made of water-resistant and durable material, each shoe bag is also washable and reusable.

A handle makes this set easy to carry around or hang in a closet, and each bag features an additional storage compartment that can fit small items like socks or car keys.

Mossio Shoe Bag ($13.99; amazon.com)

Mossio Shoe Bag Amazon

The Mossio Shoe Bag features three separate compartments that can be used to store or transport up to three pairs of shoes, although you could easily use this bag to store socks, undergarments or makeup. Made of waterproof material, this travel bag comes in several colors and designs you can choose from. A luggage sleeve also lets you slide this shoe bag down the handle of your carry-on bag when you’re moving through the airport.

HeguSun Shoe Bag for Travel ($17.99; amazon.com)

HeguSun Shoe Bag for Travel Amazon

The HeguSun Shoe Bag for Travel holds up to six pairs of shoes, and a convenient luggage sleeve makes it easy to transport when you’re pulling a suitcase behind you. Made of high-quality but lightweight material, this travel shoe bag folds up into a small square for storage when you’re not using it.

A top handle makes this multi-shoe bag easy to transport, but it also turns it into a hanging travel shoe bag. Online reviewers say this bag is perfect for traveling with shoes or storing shoes at home due to its large size and ability to hold up to six pairs.

