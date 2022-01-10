Today, you’ll find a deal on our pick for best smart scale, a discounted Ninja Foodi and savings on a four-pack of Apple AirTags. All that and more below.

Apple AirTag Apple

Keep track of all your valuables with Apple AirTags, a 4-pack of which is now on sale at Woot! for $93.99 — that’s $6 off — today only. At that price, you can feel good about picking up a pack to attach to your keys, wallet and even your pets. In our full review, we found them to be a great value for those already in the Apple ecosystem, so you should snag a few while they’re on sale.

Brooklinen Brooklinen

Brooklinen makes some of the most coveted bed and bath linens around — not to mention loungewear and other cozy chic home items — and right now you can score it all at a discount. At the brand’s Comforter Event, you’ll get 15% off all comforters and weighted blankets. Meanwhile, everything else on the site is 10% off. The discount will be automatically applied at checkout, but this annual sale ends soon, so hurry.

Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Multicooker ($149.99, originally $199.99; woot.com)

Ninja Foodi Ninja

You’ve probably heard of the Instant Pot, best-known of all the multicookers, but that doesn’t mean you should count out other options. The Ninja Foodi is a compact 10-in-1 multicooker with a cult following all its own, and for one day only, it’s on sale at Woot! for $149.99. This compact, 5-quart device can pressure cook and air fry, steam, bake, roast, slow cook, broil, dehydrate and more. Notably, Tendercrisp technology helps to lock in your ingredients’ natural juices on the inside, while the crisping lid creates the ideal golden crunch on the outside.

Wyze Smart Scale ($28.88, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Wyze Smart Scale Wyze

The Wyze Smart Scale, our pick for best smart scale, knows far more than just your weight, and right now you’ll pay just $28.88 for it on Amazon. Via a mobile app, this scale provides 11 other useful measurements that can help you achieve your fitness goals, and it works with third-party apps like Apple Health and Google Fit to track your measurements. Read more in our full review here.

Casper Original Mattress Casper

Don’t sleep on your chance to start the new year off with a new mattress. Casper is offering up to 50% off select mattresses, bedding and more during the Last Call Sale. Here you’ll find increased savings on previous versions of the brand’s coveted mattresses, along with sheets sets, coverlets, pillows and blankets. Even a few bed frames and sleep masks are marked down. Just be extra sure of your purchase before you buy; many items are final sale.

More deals to shop

• Take 15% off a good night’s sleep at Allswell’s sitewide sale, including bedding, towels, bed frames and more using code DREAM at checkout.

• Never shovel the driveway again, courtesy of a super-powerful rechargeable Greenworks snow blower, which gets the job done with minimal effort.

• Make sure you stay powered up if the electricity goes out with a 4000W DuroStar generator for $269.99 — a.k.a. 33% off.

• Clip Amazon’s coupon for a total of $90 off an Eufy robovac, and leave vacuuming to the ‘bots.

• Take 30% off this Philips Sonicare toothbrush at Best Buy, which does an especially great job of hitting that spot between teeth and gum line.

• Take a Microsoft Surface Pro X’s computing power with you on the go with 30% off the popular tablet at Best Buy.

• Take up to 70% off on-the-rack prices of men’s and women’s styles, beauty and more during Bloomingdale’s Final Offer sale.

• The ever-popular over-ear Beats Studio 3 headphones are $150 off at Best Buy right now.

• Green your living room this winter with 40% off houseplants at Lowe’s, today only.

• It’s peak boot season, and Stuart Weitzman full-price and on-sale boots, along with other styles, are 25% off right now with the code VIPEARLY25.

Deals you may have missed

Hydro Flask Hydro Flask

Drink in some deals on several items from Hydro Flask. Several of the brand’s beloved water bottles are 25% off in certain sizes and colors — it’s the sale for you if your goal is to stay hydrated in the new year. You’ll also find deals on lids, tumblers, boots, mugs and more.

Bass Pro Shops Bass Pro Shops

Whether your winter plans include heading outdoors or staying cozy at home, you’ll find the goods you need at the Bass Pro Shops Gear Up for the New Year sale event, happening now through Jan. 19. Boots, base layers and outerwear for the whole family (from top brands like Columbia and Under Armour, no less), not to mention cozy bedding and slippers, are all marked down. And for the outdoorsy types, fishing and hunting essentials are on sale too.

Baggu Baggu

Baggu is a brand that’s beloved for not only its packable, nylon ripstop bag but also its sturdy yet stylish collections of purses, backpacks, totes and more. And now for a limited time you can save up to 50% on rare and discontinued styles from the brand. The Warehouse Sale is your last chance to score these final sale items; once they’re sold out, they’re gone for good, and many bags have already disappeared.

Spanx Spanx

Fans of this top-rated shapewear, loungewear and activewear brand are in luck, since sale styles are now an extra 30% off for a limited time. Now’s the time to add any number of leggings (including several faux-leather styles), bras, jackets, tops, hosiery and much more to your cart, use code SALE at checkout to take advantage of the discount and see the savings instantly.

Coach Coach

Get a new handbag for a new year from Coach’s sale. Right now, the designer is taking 50% off all winter sale styles, so purses, wallets, backpacks, apparel and more are marked down to rock-bottom prices. The extra savings will only last through Jan. 17, though, so be sure to snag your favorite styles soon.

AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim ($81.27, originally $179.95; walmart.com)

Aerogarden Harvest Elite Slim Aerogarden

Who says you need a huge yard to start your own garden? With this deal on an AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim, you can get growing no matter what the weather’s like outside — and regardless of your outdoor space — for just $81.27. The ultra-popular AeroGarden also comes with an Heirloom Salad Seed Kit so you can start cultivating your new crops ASAP. Just be sure to shop soon since AeroGardens often sell out quickly when they’re on sale.

Sur La Table Sur La Table

If the holiday season (and all the meals that come with it) did a number on your kitchenware, head over to Sur La Table. The retailer is having a winter sale on cookware, so you can upgrade your pots and pans and more for up to 55% off. You’ll find discounts on everything from Dutch ovens and skillets to roasting pans. Top brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub and Scanpan are included in the promotion, so you can be sure that your new cookware, bakeware and other kitchenwares are of excellent quality.

The Mirror Mirror.co

If you’re looking to up your at-home workout game, consider investing in Mirror, a giant reflective screen (that looks suspiciously like a stylish full-length floor mirror) that streams thousands of workouts to you via a $39 monthly subscription. The Mirror normally retails for $1,495, but right now you can snag one for $300 off plus free shipping (a $550 value) with code NEWYEAR22. Read more about Mirror in our full review here, and be sure to take advantage of this offer soon; it only lasts through Jan. 31.

23andMe Personal Genetic DNA Tests (starting at $119, originally starting at $149; amazon.com)

23andMe DNA Kits Amazon

If you have yet to investigate your ancestry via an at-home DNA test, now’s as good a time as ever. Right now a range of 23andMe’s DNA Testing Kits are on sale at Amazon. Not only will these tests provide reports on your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA originates, but some will also tell you more about traits you may have and provide information about your chances of developing certain health conditions.

Under Armour

Warm up for winter workouts (and lounging around the house) with savings from Under Armour’s Semi-Annual Event. Now through Jan. 26, you can get up to 50% off over 2,500 activewear styles for men and women, including sweatshirts, sweatpants, leggings and even headwear. Even in the coldest weather, you’ll be ready to sweat.