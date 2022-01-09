A Rhode Island man was arrested for allegedly selling 'ghost guns' and trafficking the firearms to the Dominican Republic

(CNN) A Rhode Island man was arrested in New York Thursday for allegedly selling or attempting to sell more than 100 guns that he produced at his home, according to the US Attorney's Office Southern District of New York.

Most of the guns were untraceable "privately made firearms" (PMF's), known as "ghost guns."

Robert Alcantara, 34, was charged with one count of conspiracy to traffic firearms and one count of making false statements, the US Department of Justice said in a press release. Each count carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Alcantara allegedly purchased most of the ghost guns in his possession in incomplete form and finished them at a workstation at his Providence home, according to the criminal complaint from the US Attorney's Office.

Alcantara then allegedly transported firearms to the Dominican Republic via Miami, where he sold them for several thousand dollars, the complaint reads.

