Border Patrol officers rescued 25 migrants from a locked, freezing trailer in Texas

(CNN) Border patrol agents have rescued 25 undocumented migrants from a locked trailer in Texas where they were left in the cold with no way to escape.

Big Bend Border Patrol Sector officers in Sierra Blanca found the migrants Wednesday morning with some of them shivering from the cold and crying, CBP said in a news release

"There have been significant rescues as of late by our agents where individuals were left in hazardous conditions and required immediate medical attention," Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin said in a statement. "Transnational criminal organizations have no concern for humanity, they continually place lives in danger."

The nationalities of the migrants and additional details regarding the suspect who smuggled them were not released due to the ongoing investigation.

The failed smuggling event comes after border patrol agents in October rescued 75 migrants from Central America and Mexico locked in a refrigerated tractor-trailer where the temperature was set to 58 degrees, according to the CBP.