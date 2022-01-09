Mother, 2 siblings charged in death of 6-year-old boy found in Indiana

(CNN) The mother and two siblings of a 6-year-old North Chicago boy who was found dead in Indiana have been charged in connection with his death, the Lake County, Illinois, State's Attorney Office said.

The body of Damari Perry was found at an abandoned home in Gary, Indiana, overnight on January 8, days after being reported missing on January 5 by his mother and a sibling, according to North Chicago police.

In a news release, North Chicago police said the family initially provided information that indicated Damari might be missing in Skokie, Illinois. "But investigators quickly turned their focus to the boy's home in North Chicago, after the family's story was contradicted by evidence in Skokie," according to a news release from the prosecutor's office.

"By late Friday night, FBI agents and North Chicago detectives had focused their investigation on the mother and his adult siblings," according to the news release. "Information from from witnesses led to the discovery of Damari's body in Lake County, Indiana."

The mother and the two siblings were taken into custody late Friday night and charged early Saturday after Damari's body was found, according to the State's Attorney news release. Jannie M. Perry, 38, has been charged with first degree murder, concealment of a homicidal death, and obstructing justice.

