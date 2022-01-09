A woman is assisted by rescue personnel January 9.
Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/Getty Images

In pictures: Bronx apartment fire kills more than a dozen people, including children

Updated 7:46 PM ET, Sun January 9, 2022

A major fire in a residential apartment building in the Bronx in New York City left dozens dead and injured, including children, on Sunday, January 9. Mayor Eric Adams described it as one of the worst fires the city has experienced in modern times.

A "malfunctioning electric space heater" was the source of the fire, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said during a news conference. The heater was in the bedroom of an apartment, and the fire consumed the room and then the entire apartment, he said.

The apartment door was left open and smoke spread throughout the building when the residents left their unit, Nigro said.

About 200 members of the New York City Fire Department responded to the fire in the 19-story building at 333 East 181st Street. The fire began a little before 11 a.m. in a duplex apartment on the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building, the FDNY said.

People escape the building through a window as FDNY personnel assist.
Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/Getty Images
Smoke billows out of apartment windows from the fire.
Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/Getty Images
People wave from a window to catch the attention of emergency personnel.
Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/Getty Images
About 200 members of the New York City Fire Department responded to the fire at the 19-story building at 333 East 181st Street.
Yuki Iwamura/AP
A child is returned to their mother by a firefighter at the scene of the fire.
David Dee Delgado/The New York Times/Redux
A firefighter helps a victim climb out a broken window to evacuate the building.
Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/Getty Images
The blaze sent dozens of people to hospitals with life-threatening conditions, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said earlier Sunday.
Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/Getty Images
Emergency personnel from the FDNY respond to an apartment building fire in the Bronx borough of New York City.
Lloyd Mitchell/Reuters
Scott Heins/Getty Images