Body of a skier who went missing Christmas Day found near California resort

(CNN) The body of a skier who has been missing since Christmas was found this weekend after a six-day search near the Northstar Ski Resort in Truckee, California, according to a statement from the Placer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Rory Angelotta, 43, told friends he was going skiing before meeting up with them for Christmas dinner on December 25. When he did not arrive, his friends called to report him missing, Placer County officials said.

Angelotta's disappearance kicked off a six-day search that saw the deployment of 220 personnel from 17 different agencies and rescue organizations, including volunteers with the Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue team and the Nevada County Sheriff's Search & Rescue, authorities said.

Rescue teams suspended the search for Angelotta on December 30 after determining there was "no realistic possibility Rory has survived the severe winter conditions," the Placer County Sheriff's Office said. The search was met with "high winds, whiteout conditions, overnight temperatures in the teens, and over seven feet of new snow since the beginning of the search," it said.

Angelotta's body was found Saturday just north of the resort, officials said.

