Major fire in Bronx apartment building sends 32 people to the hospital, FDNY says

(CNN) A major fire in a residential apartment building in the Bronx in New York City sent 32 people to hospitals with life-threatening conditions, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said Sunday.

About 200 members of the New York City Fire Department were on scene of the fire at a 19-story apartment building that began a little before 11 a.m. The fire has been "knocked down," the FDNY said.

The fire began in a duplex apartment on the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building, Nigro said. The door to the apartment was left open, and smoke then spread to every floor of the building, he said.

At least 54 people were injured in the fire, officials said.

Victims were found in stairways on every floor of the building, many in cardiac arrest, in what Nigro said could be an unprecedented loss of life. The injuries were predominantly from smoke inhalation, he said.

The FDNY told CNN 54 people were injured.

