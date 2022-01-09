Scores killed in northwest Nigeria during reprisal attacks by armed bandits

Around 58 people have been killed in villages in the northwestern Nigerian state of Zamfara during deadly reprisal attacks by armed bandits following military airstrikes on their hideouts this week, government authorities told CNN. But residents told Reuters that an estimated 200 people or more were killed.

Residents gained access to the villages on Saturday after the military captured the communities to organize mass burials, they told Reuters.

Zamfara's commissioner for information, Ibrahim Dosara, told CNN on Sunday that four communities in the state's Anka and Bukkuyum districts were targeted in the deadly raids while disputing widely reported casualty figures.

"It is not true (that 200 people were killed). The attacks were carried out in two local government areas namely Bukkuyum and Anka. Four communities in those areas were attacked; one in Bukkuyum where 36 people were killed, and three in Anka in which 22 people were killed... These figures were compiled and brought to the state government by the village heads," Dosara told CNN.

Ummaru Makeri, a resident who lost his wife and three children during the attack, said around 154 people had been buried including several vigilantes who were killed. Residents said the total death toll was at least 200.

