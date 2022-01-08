Over 45 million people under winter weather advisories across Midwest and Northeast

(CNN) Over 45 million people are under winter weather advisories across the Midwest and Northeast on Saturday ahead of a storm system bringing freezing rain over the weekend.

Several Midwest states, including Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Indiana and Michigan, are expected to experience either ice or rain. The Northeast states included in the advisory, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Connecticut, will also experience ice or rain, except for the Green and White mountains where some snow will mix in, as well as right along Lakes Erie and Ontario where lake effect snow will also be present.

According to the National Weather Service , snow accumulations "greater than a foot" are possible downwind of the Great Lakes, along with wind gusts as high as 35 mph, producing blowing and drifting snow.

"Travel could be very difficult with deep snow cover on roads and very poor visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute on Monday," the advisory states.

