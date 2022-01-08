Washington deals with aftermath of record snow and rain

(CNN) Washington is finally getting a break Saturday from record-breaking rain and snow, with rivers expected to ebb and flood waters recede, as the state works to deal with the aftermath of weeks of storms.

The state's department of transportation was making progress Friday in clearing roadways after 38 avalanches came down onto the highway in and around Snoqualmie, just outside Seattle, but "the passes are unlikely to open before Sunday," the department said in a tweet Friday night.

The Snoqualmie, Stevens, White and Blewett passes -- major routes that connect the western and eastern parts of the state -- will likely remain closed until at least Sunday, according to the department.

"Crews are working hard & progress is being made, but there is still a lot of work to go," WSDOT said.

The state has been dealing with bad weather for weeks. Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency on Friday after "a series of severe winter storms" that started December 17, caused flooding, evacuations and road closures.

