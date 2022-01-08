NASA rocket launch might be seen Saturday night on mid-Atlantic coast

(CNN) People in states from North Carolina to Connecticut may be treated to a NASA rocket launch Saturday night, if weather conditions are favorable.

NASA plans to launch a sounding rocket between 11 p.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday from the Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia, according to a release from the space agency.

Scientists hope the rocket will offer more insight into the source of soft X-rays, which "hurtle towards Earth from elsewhere in our galaxy," the release said.

Soft X-rays aren't harmful to people, but they can disturb radio communications and GPS systems, NASA said. They have lower energy than the X-rays used in the medical field.

Scientists think these X-rays come from two sources, said Massimiliano Galeazzi, the principal investigator for the mission from the University of Miami, Florida.

Read More