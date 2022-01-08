A miner trapped in a Fayette County, Pennsylvania, mine collapse has died

(CNN) A miner who was trapped in a mine collapse in Fayette County, Pennsylvania, on Friday has died, according to a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

Officials believe part of the mine's roof fell onto equipment the miner was working in, fatally injuring the victim, DEP spokesperson Lauren Fraley said in a statement.

DEP received a report of a roof collapse and a trapped miner at the Laurel Aggregates' Lake Lynn Mine, just north of the state's border with West Virginia, Friday afternoon, Fraley's statement said, adding the mine's operator reported the collapse within the required 15 minutes. The department's Bureau of Mine Safety rescue team was deployed in response.

"Crews from the company and DEP's mine rescue team worked to remove loose rock to reach the equipment and move it under a solid, supported area of the roof to ultimately extricate the individual," the statement said. "The miner was not responsive, and crews were unable to assess their condition."

The DEP rescue team and the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department freed the miner from the mine shortly after 11 p.m. ET and the miner was pronounced dead at the scene. DEP will not be identifying the victim, the statement said.

Read More