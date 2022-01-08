Border agents reported a 1,066% increase in fentanyl seized in south Texas last year

(CNN) US Customs and Border Protection reported a 1,066% increase in the amount of fentanyl seized in fiscal year 2021 in south Texas, the agency said this week in a press release.

Agents at eight ports from Brownsville to Del Rio seized 87,652 pounds of narcotics, including 588 pounds of fentanyl, a painkiller, CBP said in the release.

The street value of the drugs -- which also included marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin -- is believed to be $786 million, CBP said.

Frequently, people buy other drugs not knowing they are laced with fentanyl. Just a quarter of a milligram is enough to kill a person.