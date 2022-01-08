(CNN) A snow leopard has died after contracting Covid-19 at Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington, Illinois.

before death, according to a Rilu, an 11-year-old snow leopard, struggled with Covid-19 induced pneumoniabefore death, according to a post on the Miller Park Zoo verified Instagram account.

"Rilu arrived at the Miller Park Zoo in 2011 from the Oklahoma City Zoo," the post said. "During his time here, he produced seven living offspring that are now part of the Species Survival Plan (SSP)."

"He made the Miller Park Zoo one of the leading institutions in the world in producing Snow Leopard cubs."

"Rilu's personality and beauty will be missed by guests and staff, but he will not be forgotten."