The NFL isn't as fair as college football when it comes to overtime. Here's why

(CNN) There are few things more exciting to a sports fan than when a game goes into overtime -- which is why the rules for how to win in such an event are so hotly debated.

Football, America's top sport, is no exception. But the NFL and college football have different rules when it comes to overtime, which leaves fans and pundits arguing over which is the fairest system.

With the top college division's championship and NFL playoffs quickly approaching, I too began wondering which level of football has the more equitable overtime system. A look at the statistics indicates that it's likely college, especially in the playoffs, though the difference isn't as significant as you might think given how the two systems are set up.

The college system for overtime starts with a simple premise: Each team, regardless who wins the overtime coin toss, gets a chance to go on offense from the other team's 25 yard-line in the first overtime. (After the first overtime the rules do get somewhat more complicated.)

The team that wins the toss usually decides to go on defense first because they can know if the other team scored a touchdown or a field goal or failed to score. Based on that, the team that goes second can choose to be more or less aggressive when they get on offense.