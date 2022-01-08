Despite my health challenges, I choose to heal

(CNN) The last 12 months have been weird for me. I'm a pretty healthy 39-year-old marathon runner. And yet I had a heart attack, was subsequently diagnosed with a rare disease, and broke my right clavicle -- all within months of each other, all unexpected and unwelcome.

This past year was supposed to be a "bounce back" year, wasn't it? I hoped everything would run a little smoother and that we'd all know how to live a little healthier than we did in 2020, when a tiny virus spread and changed our lives forever.

But as the new year dawns, many of us are still just trying to heal -- from the pandemic, disheartening political and racial divides and new health issues.

Dealing with my own struggles amid this turmoil, I started to rethink what it means to break, and what it takes to heal.

Can the way we recover from social traumas help us heal from illness? Do I have to actually believe I can heal from something for it to happen?

