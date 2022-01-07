These stunning gas clouds of the Flame Nebula are where stars and planets are born

(CNN) The Flame Nebula is one of many gems included in the Orion constellation, and astronomers have now captured a new perspective of this striking celestial feature. While the Flame Nebula appears to live up to its name, the fiery image actually represents what the interstellar clouds look like in radio waves.

The observation was made by the Atacama Pathfinder Experiment, which is operated by the European Southern Observatory in Chile's Atacama Desert.

Orion isn't just a popular constellation. This region of the sky is also where giant clouds of hydrogen lead to the birth of new stars and planets. The molecular clouds are between 1,300 and 1,600 light-years away from our home planet.

The Flame Nebula has a cluster of young stars located at its center. These stars release high-energy radiation, which causes the gas clouds to shine in a spectacular way.

The new images are the result of observations made a few years ago by Thomas Stanke, a former European Southern Observatory astronomer, and his team. The newly processed images of the Flame Nebula, along with the other observations, have been accepted for publication in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics

