Evacuations ordered due to imminent flooding from heavy rain and snow in Washington state

(CNN) Record rain and snow will cause floods, possible landslides, and higher avalanche risks across western Washington state, with more forecast to fall through the weekend.

Residents living in the Skokomish Valley area of Mason County are under an evacuation order due to rising water and "imminent flooding," the county said in a news release.

The alert, issued Thursday, told people to "evacuate the area immediately or be prepared to shelter in place for at least 72 hours."

More road closures on Friday are expected, the release added.

Evacuations issued by local officials for the Skokomish Valley due to flooding. You can read the alert here. https://t.co/yRuVuOwqWv pic.twitter.com/RIczeHCsu1 — WA Emergency Management (@waEMD) January 6, 2022

A 20-mile stretch of Interstate 5 is closed in both directions due to rising water from the Chehalis River, Trooper Will Finn with Washington State Patrol told CNN in a phone call.

