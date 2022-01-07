Winter weather threat prompts government and school closures in Northeast with over 60 million under winter alerts

(CNN) A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4-12 inches of snow in the major cities.

Over 60 million people are under winter weather alerts and local officials have taken pre-emptive measures to prepare the densely populated region, including shutting government offices and ordering school closures.

The forecast calls for as much as 12 inches of snow in Boston, with 4-6 inches in Washington DC, 3-5 inches in New York City and up to 4 inches in Philadelphia, according to CNN meteorologist Robert Shackelford.

The winter weather, coupled with disruptions arising from Covid-19 , has caused huge headaches for air travelers. Nearly 2,000 flights have already been canceled Friday, according to flightaware.com

In Connecticut, all executive branch state office buildings will be closed Friday and non-essential employees are being asked to work remotely.

