Man arrested and charged for 1986 kidnapping and murder of 4-year-old South Carolina girl

(CNN) A North Carolina man was arrested Thursday in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a 4-year-old girl in Lexington County, South Carolina, more than three decades ago, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Office.

Thomas Eric McDowell, 61, has been charged with murder, kidnapping and first-degree burglary in the disappearance and death of Jessica Gutierrez.

Gutierrez disappeared from her home sometime after 11:30 p.m. on June 5, 1986, according to a missing persons poster distributed by the sheriff's office and the FBI.

Authorities later identified McDowell's fingerprint, according to a redacted arrest warrant. It's unclear where authorities found the fingerprint or when it was identified as belonging to McDowell.

In the same warrant, authorities said McDowell was later identified in a photo lineup, and he told other people he had kidnapped and killed the girl.

Read More