Attorneys ask to delay state trial of officers charged in George Floyd's death

(CNN) Prosecutors and defense attorneys representing the three former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting in George Floyd's death filed a joint motion on Friday, asking the court to again delay the start of the state trial for the former officers in March due to the upcoming federal civil rights trial for the former officers set to begin later this month.

"The basis for this request is that the above-named defendants are charged by indictment in federal court with a trial scheduled to begin on January 20, 2022, and it is not known how long that trial will last," attorneys wrote in the joint motion.

J. Alexander Kueng 27, Thomas Lane 38, and Tou Thao 35, face state charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter connected to Floyd's death. They have pleaded not guilty. Jury selection in the state trial is scheduled to begin March 7.

Judge Peter Cahill already delayed the start date for the state trial last year so the federal trial on civil rights charges can take place first, as CNN previously reported

Last month, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, pleaded guilty in federal court to civil rights charges related to the death of George Floyd. He was also convicted last April of two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter. Thao, Kueng and Lane pleaded not guilty to the federal civil rights charges in September. Jury selection in their federal case is set to begin January 20.

