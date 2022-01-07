High school hockey player dies from injury suffered during a game

(CNN) A high school hockey player in Connecticut has died after a collision during a game.

The player fell to the ice during a game against Brunswick School in Greenwich on Thursday, according to Greenwich Police Captain Mark Zuccerella. The Brunswick player was near him and unable to stop. The two players collided, and the player already on the ice suffered the injury.

The young man was transported to Greenwich Hospital, where he later died as a result of the injury, Zuccerella said.

The player has been identified as sophomore Teddy Balkind, according to the New Canaan Police Department (NCPD).

The NCPD posted on Facebook about St. Luke School's 'tragic loss' during a game with Brunswick High School in Greenwich.

